Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE NTR opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 323.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

