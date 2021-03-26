Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,712 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $124.96 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

