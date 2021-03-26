Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,529 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $20,971,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

