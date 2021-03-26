Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 248,299 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.68 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.