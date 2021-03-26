Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 30,822 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

