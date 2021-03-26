Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $4.58 Million Position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.57% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,387,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

