Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $4,523,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $453,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.67, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

