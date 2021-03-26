RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,453 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.09 and a 52-week high of $206.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,662,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

