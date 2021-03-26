Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of Reading International worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

In other Reading International news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $68,400.00. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,370.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $670,160. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

