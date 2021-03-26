RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187,783.45

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 58.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a total market cap of $187,783.45 and $786.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RealTract Token Profile

RET is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

