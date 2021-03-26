Realty Advisors Inc Sells 34,066 Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 34,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $169,648.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,344.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 22,791 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $131,276.16.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $288,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $924,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $173,317.71.

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $125,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 5,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.39% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.