Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

3/23/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jazz reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company’s key drug, Xyrem, continues to witness improved volume in 2020 on the back of awareness efforts and label expansion in pediatric patients. Sunosi's launch complements the sleep franchise. The launch uptake of Xywav seems promising and along with successful commercialization of Sunosi may offset a decline in Xyrem’s sales following patent expiry in 2023. The company may launch a new cancer drug in 2021. However, shares of Jazz have underperformed the industry so far this year. Meanwhile, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second quarter of 2021 as the drug’s supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. The study on Defitelio for the prevention of VOD was discontinued, which hampered pipeline progress.”

3/15/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/8/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $174.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $213.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $209.00 to $214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jazz ’s key drug, Xyrem, has witnessed improved volume so far in 2020 on the back of awareness efforts and label expansion in pediatric patients. Management expects Xyrem's volume growth to continue going forward. Sunosi's launch complements the sleep franchise and its successful commercialization may offset a decline in Xyrem’s sales following patent expiry in 2023. However, shares of Jazz have underperformed the industry so far this year. Meanwhile, Erwinaze has been facing supply crunch due to constrained manufacturing capacity, which is likely to continue in 2021. The study on Defitelio for the prevention of VOD was discontinued, which hampered pipeline progress.Earnings estimates have declined ahead of Q4 earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

2/5/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/29/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $177.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average is $154.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

