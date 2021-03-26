Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/11/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

3/2/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate distributable cash flow of more than $1 billion this year. However, Magellan Midstream is grappling with weak refined products demand on account of the worldwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Further, a flurry of project cancellation has made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high and deteriorating leverage, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors interested in the partnership are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

2/16/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $49.00.

2/1/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/1/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

