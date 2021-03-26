Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS):

3/22/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $309.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $309.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $283.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of ESS opened at $277.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

