Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

3/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/24/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $70.00.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $73.00.

3/15/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00.

2/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

HIG stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 169,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

