Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CRH (CRH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CRH (NYSE: CRH) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

3/9/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/8/2021 – CRH had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2021 – CRH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/5/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/5/2021 – CRH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/9/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.10 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

NYSE:CRH opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $21,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CRH by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CRH by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 59,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

