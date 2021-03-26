Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Blackstone Group (BX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) recently:

3/24/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/22/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – The Blackstone Group was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – The Blackstone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. Moreover, its transition from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation is expected to help attract more investors. Further, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remains a major near-term concern.”

1/28/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/26/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

