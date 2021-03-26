Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American (NGLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY):

3/24/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/12/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/5/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/26/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/25/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/8/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2021 – Anglo American is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 218,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

