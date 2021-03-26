Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nielsen (NLSN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) recently:

3/19/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Nielsen is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/4/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/1/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $26.00.

2/26/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

1/28/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

