Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

3/24/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

3/15/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

2/22/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

2/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

2/8/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/27/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $111.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $129,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $90,104,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $67,586,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

