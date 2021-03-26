Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €29.60 ($34.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €29.60 ($34.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €34.31 ($40.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. Hugo Boss AG has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €36.86 ($43.36).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

