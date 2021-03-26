Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/18/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €29.60 ($34.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/3/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €29.60 ($34.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €34.31 ($40.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. Hugo Boss AG has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €36.86 ($43.36).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.