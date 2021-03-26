Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Olin (OLN)

Olin (NYSE: OLN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

NYSE:OLN opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

