Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/12/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/10/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/5/2021 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00.

2/3/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

2/1/2021 – Western Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

WES stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

