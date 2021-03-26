Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.05

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.05 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 11,190 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.04 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.18.

In other news, insider David Senior sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £35,713.75 ($46,660.24).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

