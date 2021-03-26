ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 44.1% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $169.34 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,870.00 or 0.99914111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00361602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00284521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00667343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00073341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002724 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

