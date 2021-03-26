Reef (REEF) Price Hits $0.0358 on Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $403.06 million and $52.06 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00022990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00050188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.50 or 0.00661144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00064671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023751 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

