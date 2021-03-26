Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.57. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1,070,471 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

