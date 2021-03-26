Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.27

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $155.27 and last traded at $155.24, with a volume of 9953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after buying an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

