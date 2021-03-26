Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Down to $33.22

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.22, but opened at $32.38. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 363 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $556.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,851.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

