Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,761.45

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,761.45 ($23.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,836 ($23.99). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,822.50 ($23.81), with a volume of 3,359,325 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REL shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

Get Relx alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,767.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,761.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £35.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.