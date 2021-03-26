Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Trading 25.8% Higher

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI)’s stock price traded up 25.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Remedent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

