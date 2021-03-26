Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 179,300 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 218.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Coherus BioSciences worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

CHRS stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

