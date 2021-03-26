Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of American National Bankshares worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

