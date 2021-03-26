Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 35,000 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.94% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $202.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $39,016. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

