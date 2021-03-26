Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 39,351 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of PowerFleet worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PowerFleet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $309.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.