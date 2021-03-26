Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 49,304 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 159.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,304 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

FBND opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

