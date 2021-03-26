Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,714.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.86.

Shares of ZS opened at $172.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

