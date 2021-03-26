Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of OneSmart International Education Group worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 130,166 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 200,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

ONE stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $418.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

