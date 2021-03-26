Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 154,534 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Armstrong Flooring worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 88,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $4.84 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.86.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.79). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

