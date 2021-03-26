Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 25,100 Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aluminum Co. of China worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.