Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 3,492,899 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,492,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Tellurian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tellurian by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 389,356 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tellurian by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 277,608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TELL. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.44 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $943.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.