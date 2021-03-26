Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avient worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,714,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avient by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $9,135,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.