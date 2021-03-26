Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Pixelworks worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 81,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 488,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 6,683.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 513,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $179.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

