Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.66% of Southern First Bancshares worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 over the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

