Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of ABB by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 605,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.8743 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABB. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

