Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Franklin Electric worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FELE opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

