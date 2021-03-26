Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,978 shares of company stock worth $154,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

