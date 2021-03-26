Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Neuronetics worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.