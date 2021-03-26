Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 292.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.53 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $447.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $76,598 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

