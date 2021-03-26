Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.94% of Aemetis worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

AMTX stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $625.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

